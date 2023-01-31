Portsmouth working on a deal for League One winger, says reporter

Portsmouth are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Fleetwood Town and Northern Ireland winger Paddy Lane, says Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

Portsmouth have so far signed Matt Macey on loan from Luton Town and Ryley Towler from Bristol City. But it looks like the Fratton Park club could make a few more additions before tonight’s 11pm deadline, and Lane could be one of them.

McGrath tweeted earlier this morning:

Portsmouth working on a deal for Northern Ireland winger Paddy Lane from Fleetwood #DeadlineDay #Pompey #FTFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2023

Portsmouth are also being tipped to sign Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard on loan, making for a potentially big deadline day on the south coast.

John Mousinho is the man in charge of Pompey. He’s won two of his opening three games in charge, moving Portsmouth up into 11th place of the table and now just six points outside the top-six.

The 21-year-old Lane enjoyed a strong season last time round with Fleetwood, scoring five and assisting eight more in 37 League One appearances – he’s scored once in 20 this time round. Lane has also two caps for Northern Ireland.

Pompey giving it a go…

Portsmouth’s season looked to be petering out. But a couple of wins and they’re right back in the mix for the top-six and if Mousinho can get deals for both Bernard and Lane over the line today, fans will surely be excited for what the second half of this season holds.

A deal for Lane will be difficult though, given the fact that he’s under contract until 2024 and also the fact that reports valued him at £2million last summer when Brighton were being linked.

But it shows Pompey’s ambition in the final hours of this window and that will surely give fans hope for today.

Portsmouth return to action v Barnsley this weekend.