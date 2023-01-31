Portsmouth closing in on eye-catching deal for League One ace as reporter issues new update

Portsmouth are seemingly moving closer to a deal for Paddy Lane, with Andrew Moon reporting he is either on his way to Hampshire or has already arrived.

Portsmouth have been linked with a number of names in the run up to tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Northern Irish talent Lanr arguably one of the most exciting.

Last season’s League One Young Player of the Year has struggled for regular minutes under Scott Brown’s management but the versatile talent is still seen as a promising player for the future.

After reports earlier today said Pompey were working on a deal, it now seems a step has been taken towards completion of said agreement.

BBC reporter Andrew Moon has said on Twitter that Lane, as of 16:44pm this evening, was either on his way to Portsmouth or has already arrived at the club as they look to wrap up the deal.

Yes I don’t know who Paddy Land is either but you get the gist #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 31, 2023

Down to the wire…

It remains to be seen whether or not Portsmouth can get a deal for Lane wrapped up, but it seems it may well go down to the final hours as they look to put the finishing touches on the agreement.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Moon’s update certainly comes as a promising one, so fans will have fingers crossed that the finer details don’t spring any late obstacles.

Despite his more limited involvement since Scott Brown’s arrival, Lane still looks on course for a bright future. He can play on either wing or through the middle as an attacking or central midfielder, even being deployed as a left-back/wing-back on international duty for Northern Ireland.

In 62 games for Fleetwood Town, Lane has managed eight goals and eight assists across all competitions.