Nottingham Forest man weighing up offers from Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, says reporter

Nottingham Forest centre-back Steve Cook is ‘weighing up offers’ from Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, says Alex Crook.

Cook, 31, looks as though he could leave Nottingham Forest before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. The experienced centre-back has become a target for a number of Championship clubs, with Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Stoke City all linked.

But TalkSPORT reporter Crook now says that Cook has offers on the table from Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town. Crook tweeted:

Cook is best known for his time with Bournemouth. The Englishman began his career wit the club and over the course of 10 seasons he racked up 388 total appearances for the Cherries, scoring 21 goals whilst helping them earn promotion from both League One and the Championship.

He joined Forest midway through last season and went on to feature 17 times in the Championship, as he helped Forest win promotion to the Premier League. He’s since featured 12 times in the top flight this season.

What next for Cook?

With offers on the table, it’s seemingly down to Cook to decide whether he fancies a Championship move, or whether or not he wants to stay at Forest and fight for his place in the starting XI.

Both Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town are chasing a top-six finish this season and both teams are in need of a defensive addition, with Blackburn having been shaky at the back in recent weeks and with Luton Town having seen Sonny Bradley pick up an injury earlier in the campaign.

Cook is an experienced Football League name and so it’s easy to see why both teams want to sign him. Time is running out for Cook to make a move though and Rovers and Luton will surely be waiting anxiously on his final decision – if he opts to stay at the City Ground then both Rovers and Luton will need to act fast to sign another centre-back, if either side really wants to sign one today.