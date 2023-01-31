Manchester City winger undergoing Swansea City medical, reporter claims

Manchester City’s young winger Liam Smith is undergoing a medical with Swansea City, Nizaar Kinsella has claimed.

Swansea City have been in the market for fresh faces this month but with the deadline moving closer and closer, the Swans are still yet to make a breakthrough despite their efforts.

However, with 11pm’s cut-off point moving closer, it seems someone could finally be inbound in South Wales.

Now, reporter Kinsella has said that Manchester City’s Scottish winger Liam Smith is undergoing a medical with the club ahead of a proposed move. The 19-year-old has been a regular for the U18s and U21s since joining from Kilmarnock in March 2020 but now, it seems he’s headed for the Swans.

The left-sided Scot is yet to make his senior debut but he looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Smith has been a regular at youth level for Scotland, managing one goal in six caps for his country’s U19s side.

One for the future…

It remains to be seen whether or not Smith comes straight into Russell Martin’s first-team thinking, but if not, he can acclimatise with the club’s youth academy beforehand.

As touched on before, he’s still waiting on his senior debut so it might be a bit early to thrust him into the limelight right away. He’s certainly a talent to nurture and develop though, with Martin building a strong reputation for doing so in his managerial career to date.

He will have received a strong footballing education during his time with Manchester City, so it will be hoped his talents can be on show with Swansea City providing the deal is sealed with no late hitches.