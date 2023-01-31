Major update shared on Everton’s ‘longstanding interest’ in Coventry City man Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres will not be leaving Coventry City for Everton today, says Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor.

Gyokeres, 24, has enjoyed another strong season in the Championship. The Swedish international striker has scored 12 goals in 28 Championship appearances so far this season, after he netted 17 in the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

A number of Premier League clubs as well as Championship leaders Burnley have been linked with a move for Gyokeres over the past month or so. But ahead of deadline day it was Everton who were being most closely linked with a late swoop for Gyokeres, with the Toffees having been in the market for a new striker all month.

But Sky Sports reporter O’Connor (Transfer Centre, 31.01.23, 12:47) is quoted as saying:

“We knew of Everton’s longstanding interest in Sulemana of Rennes and there was potential maybe for a deal to get done. However, he won’t be moving to Everton. It seems he has chosen Southampton.

“The other potential deal was Victor Gyokeres – again, longstanding interest in the Coventry striker. 13 goals in 29 games for Coventry this season. We’re told that is a move is not happening as well.”

Mark Robins’ side have dropped down into 13th place of the Championship table after winning just one of their last six league fixtures, but this month has been a positive one.

Defenders Luke McNally, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand have all joined on loan, whilst Sean Maguire has made the move from Preston North End. The Sky Blues are said to be working on a deal for Bristol City defender Jay Dasilva today, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Cafu also linked.

But news of Gyokeres staying will be the one of the best bits of news that Coventry City fans have heard all month.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

The season ahead…

Now that Gyokeres looks set to stay at Coventry City – until the summer anyway – he’ll be raring to score some more goals and help Coventry City move back up the table.

But Robins and the Coventry City officials will surely be expecting Gyokeres to move on next summer, or at least attract more transfer interest. The Sky Blues have done well to keep him so far but if he continues to impress in the Championship then a Premier League club will surely come calling, and with his contract out in 2024, next summer could be the best time to sell.

For now though, Gyokeres is a Coventry City player and he’ll look to add to his 12 Championship goals when Coventry City travel to West Brom on Friday night.