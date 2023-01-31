Luton Town man reportedly snubs Swansea City with Bristol City move now looking likely

Luton Town attacker Harry Cornick has rejected Swansea City in favour of a move to Bristol City today, as per Swansea Independent.

Cornick, 27, has made 19 Championship appearances for the Hatters this season. He has registered one goal and three assists so far in the second tier and doesn’t appear to have hit the form he found last time around. During last season Cornick scored 12 and assisted four in 40 Championship outings as Luton Town surprised everyone with a top-six finish.

The Hatters sit 7th in the league as things stand and look set for another play-off push, but with the transfer deadline edging closer they don’t appear finished with business. The Swans were interested in Cornick but it appears the Englishman has snubbed a move to Wales, opting to join Bristol City instead. Reports earlier today said that the Robins were in advanced talks to sign the attacker.

A sensible option…

The Robins have lost Antoine Semenyo this window and were in need of some further backup in attack. Nigel Pearson’s side sit 17th in the league and have lacked consistency at times this season.

Swansea City are 12th and more likely to kick on in the short-term and mount a potential top-six push, so it may be likely that Cornick has been assured more minutes at the Robins.

Losing out on Cornick is a blow to the Swans, but with Morgan Whittaker set to stay at the club this window they shouldn’t suffer too much from this loss.

Cornick could be announced as a Bristol City player by tonight and he could be ready to make his debut against Preston North End this weekend.