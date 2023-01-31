Luton Town man in advanced talks with Serie A side, report claims

Serie A side Lecce are in advanced talks to sign Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet, as per Football Insider.

McJannet, 19, is yet to make his senior debut for the Hatters, but his performances for Ireland’s youth sides have caught the attention of some big European names. McJannet is currently in Luton Town’s U18 side and the defensive midfielder is tipped for a big future in the game.

He’s made nine competitive appearances in the U19 Irish squad and the latest reports suggest the youngster is currently in Italy ahead of a proposed move today.

Football Insider say Lecce are the side in advanced talks but Sassuolo have also made a bid for the prospect.

A big loss?

Luton Town currently sit 7th in the second tier and look likely to mount yet another top six push this season. McJannet’s injury history has probably hindered his chances in their senior squad up until now, and the Hatters may have lost their chance to test him on the first-team stage.

Lecce sit 15th in Italy’s first division and joining the Italian side would give McJannet a chance to play top flight football, something that cannot be guaranteed at Luton Town.

However, whilst the youngster is impressing, he must ensure he has a route into their first-team to maintain his recent development and maximise his chances of fulfilling his big potential.

The Hatters are enjoying an impressive campaign despite the loss of their manager Nathan Jones earlier this season and whilst losing McJannet isn’t ideal, it won’t derail their chances of success this season.

Up next for Luton Town is a clash against Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.