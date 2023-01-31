Leyton Orient among sides keen on 22-year-old Ipswich Town striker

Leyton Orient are among the sides to have enquired about Ipswich Town striker Tete Yengi, the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Ipswich Town added Australian striker Yengi to their ranks in September 2021, bringing him over from his native from Newcastle Jets. He’s since found action for the club’s U21s, also spending time on loan with Finnish side VPS in 2022.

The towering striker managed a respectable return of eight goals and 11 assists in 30 games in his time in Finland and now, he’s drawing fresh transfer interest.

The East Anglian Daily Times reports that enquiries have come in for Yengi, with Leyton Orient among those to have asked about a potential deal for the striker.

Interest has arisen in the 22-year-old’s services and with his contract up at the end of the current season, it will be interesting to see just how his situation pans out over the final hours of the window.

Time for a fresh start?

Yengi hasn’t made his senior debut for Ipswich Town yet but his stint in Finland has proven he’s got what it takes to be prolific on the first-team stage, albeit not at the highest level just yet.

His towering presence and the top of the pitch and physicality makes him a constant nuisance for defenders and can help him bring his fellow attackers into the game. That could make him a solid addition for Leyton Orient, offering a plan B in attack.

It remains to be seen what decision Ipswich Town come to over his immediate future, but the reported interest in his services looks as though it could give them a late decision to make over Yengi.