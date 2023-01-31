League Two club holding out for seven-figure fee as Bristol City chase late deal

Bristol City have made a third bid for AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Currie but the Dons are holding out for around £1m for the youngster, as per Bristol Live.

The Robins have made a third offer for the AFC Wimbledon man, but he certainly won’t be moving on the cheap.

The Dons are looking for at around £1m to secure the services of young Currie, according to Bristol Live, and so Bristol City will have to dig deep if they are to get this one over the line before tonight’s deadline.

Currie has been at the club for over a decade now and is in the hearts of all at Plough Lane after impressing in his breakthrough from the academy

Previously, he joined lower league sides Leatherhead and Eastbourne Borough on loan and after impressing, he has continued on his upward trajectory. He has made 25 appearances in League Two this season and is a key part of Johnnie Jackson’s side, who currently 10th tenth in League Two, just three points behind Mansfield Town who occupy the final play-off spot.

The perspective of Bristol City…

This bold interest in 21-year-old Currie coincides with the future of Jay Dasilva, whose current deal is up in the summer.

Dasilva isn’t as crucial a cog in the system as he once was, leading to links with a move to Coventry City.

After making the move to Bristol City on loan from Chelsea in August 2018, they were determined to snap him up permanently due to exemplary performances. He continued to excel in the red and white but it does look as though he could be heading for pastures new.

Dasilva looks destined for the exit door, so Currie could be a fitting replacement for the long-term.