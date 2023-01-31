League One club enter centre-back chase amid Sheffield Wednesday’s recent interest

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent trialist Michael Hector is now attracting interest from another unnamed League One club, The Star has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday have had free agent centre-back Hector in on trial recently as they weigh up potential centre-back additions.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since the summer, when his contract with Fulham expired.

However, a move to Hillsborough hasn’t come to fruition yet after his recent trial and now, a new update on his situation has emerged from The Star amid ongoing speculation surrounding the experienced centre-back’s next step.

They report that after Hector’s trial had been paused following intense fitness training, the training stint has not resumed. Not only that, but one of the Owls’ League One rivals is showing an interest in a possible deal for the defender too.

It remains to be seen just who this unnamed team is, but it certainly ramps up the battle for Hector’s services.

Time will tell…

It is worth noting that as a free agent, anyone looking to strike a deal for Hector will not be confined to the transfer window to do so, so there’s no big rush to get an agreement struck for his services.

That said though, with a new club keen and the Sheffield Wednesday trial on hold, now could be the ideal time for suitors to pounce before it’s too late.

Hector is vastly experienced in the Championship and despite his time out of the game, he could be an impressive acquisition for any League One side in the market for another defender. He’d be a top centre-back in the third-tier and if given the chance to get his fitness up again, he would be a shrewd addition for someone to make.