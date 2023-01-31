Hull City lodge permanent bid for Scottish Premiership midfielder

Hull City have made a bid to sign Hibernian starlet Murray Aiken, Sky Sports has reported (Transfer Centre Live, 31.01.23, 16:42).

Hull City’s transfer business since Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club has caught the eye, and it would have been hoped that they’d kicked on more than they have after such a busy summer.

That hasn’t proven the case but Liam Rosenior looks to have the Tigers moving in the right direction after a strong start to his tenure. Now, with the end of the window moving closer and closer, a move is being made for young Scottish midfielder Aiken.

Sky Sports reports that Hull City have lodged a permanent bid for the 18-year-old and are hoping to wrap a deal up before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point.

The versatile youngster has already made his senior debut for Hibernian after impressing for their youth sides, so it will be interesting to see if a late move to the MKM Stadium comes to fruition.

One for the future…

Aiken is still very much in the early days of his football career but having made a good impression in Hibs’ youth academy and with a senior appearance to his name already, it seems a bright future is ahead.

Hull City have added a host of promising talents to their ranks and a number of youngsters have progressed through the club’s academy before heading to bigger and better things. Jarrod Bowen and Keane Lewis-Potter are the main two that come to mind, while Jacob Greaves also looks poised to a future in the top-flight.

Aiken would be hoping to follow in their footsteps if he heads to Humberside, but it remains to be seen if Hibs can be tempted into selling the versatile youngster before tonight’s deadline.