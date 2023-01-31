Huddersfield Town in talks to sign PL goalkeeper

Huddersfield Town are ‘in talks over a move’ to sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith, says Football Insider.

Huddersfield Town have been in the market for a new goalkeeper this month, after seeing Lee Nicholls pick up a shoulder injury. Several names have so far been linked including Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow, but it looks like Nottingham Forest man Smith could be on his way to Huddersfield Town in the final hours of this month’s transfer window.

Football Insider say that the Terriers are ‘open to letting’ Smith leave this month, with Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town in talks to seal a move before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. Town currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table after a difficult season so far, but results have improve of late, and Huddersfield have enjoyed a relatively strong January transfer window.

A much-needed signing…

In place of Nihcolls, Australian goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic has stepped up. But the 20-year-old is vastly inexperienced and so it’s understandable that Fotheringham wants to bring in a new shot-stopper and so a move for Smith makes sense.

Huddersfield were always likely to be forced into moving for a third-choice goalkeeper from the Premier League, as clubs often want to proven goalkeepers to pick from. But Smith, despite having not played a lot of football in his career, has played regularly for Forest in the past and has been out on loan too, having played for Barnsley and Mansfield Town briefly.

The Terriers have left their goalkeeper search late but Fotheringham will be glad to get a temporary shot-stopper over the line, and it looks like a deal for Smith is moving along nicely.

Huddersfield Town return to action v QPR in the Championship this weekend.