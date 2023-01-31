Hartlepool United set to seal swoop for MK Dons winger ahead of League Two rivals

Hartlepool United are set to sign MK Dons winger Dan Kemp on loan, The Real EFL has said.

Hartlepool United are hoping some winter additions can boost their bid to fend off relegation back to the National League after a difficult 2022/23 campaign to date.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Pools and now, it has been been claimed one man who is set to join the club is out of favour MK Dons wideman Dan Kemp.

The Real EFL states that the former West Ham youngster is surplus to requirements under Mark Jackson’s management and as a result, he will be freed to head out on loan for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old has played only 10 times this season, with his last League One matchday involvement coming way back in August.

Kemp has previously impressed in League Two, managing six goals and seven assists in his time with Leyton Orient.

Other fourth-tier sides had expressed an interest, but it seems the Pools will win this battle.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

A smart swoop?

Sidcup-born Kemp’s time with MK Dons hasn’t gone as anyone would have hoped but for Hartlepool United, this looks to be a shrewd deal. As touched on before, he’s made a good impression at this level previously and his versatility could make him a handy addition for Curle.

He’s spent much of his career playing on the right-wing, but Kemp can play on the left-hand side too, or centrally as an attacking midfielder.

His MK Dons contract is up in the summer as well, so if he makes a good impression with Hartlepool United, it could be a good move for his career prospects looking at the long-term.