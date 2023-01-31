Grimsby Town, Hartlepool United, Tranmere Rovers among sides eyeing L1 striker

Grimsby Town, Hartlepool United, Tranmere Rovers and Barrow are all eyeing Fleetwood Town’s Ged Garner, Football Insider have claimed.

Fleetwood Town’s eye-catching swoops for strikers Jack Marriott and Jayden Stockley has seen Scott Brown’s attacking options refreshed in the latter stages of the transfer window.

As a result, players like 24-year-old Garner may well find game time hard to come by over the second half of the season.

Now, the Fleetwood Town man is drawing late transfer interest from League Two and Scotland.

Football Insider (Transfer Live, 08:28, 31.01.23) has reported that League Two quartet Grimsby Town, Hartlepool United, Tranmere Rovers, Barrow and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell are all showing an interest in Garner on transfer deadline day.

The Fleetwood Town academy graduate could be allowed out to find more regular minutes elsewhere following the Cod Army’s recent additions. Garner has managed 15 goals and three assists in 77 games since breaking through the club’s youth ranks.

A good move for Garner…

In the search for regular minutes, a move away looks to be Garner’s best option before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

He’s gained plenty of experience with Fleetwood and has been a League One regular after earning his feathers out on non-league loan deals, so he could drop down to League Two and make a strong impression if a deal can be struck.

You would think Marriott and Stockley will be the go-to men up top for Scott Brown so unless Garner is happy to settle for a supporting role, it will be hoped a late deal can be struck over a move, with the clock ticking closer and closer to tonight’s cut-off point.