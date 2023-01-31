Fulham and Crystal Palace monitoring QPR midfielder ahead of deadline, report reveals

Fulham and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on QPR man Sam Field, as per Football Insider.

Field, 24, has made 29 Championship appearances so far this season. The former West Brom man has one goal and two assists to his name so far in the second tier and his performances have been impressive despite a shaky campaign for the R’s.

QPR currently sit 14th in the Championship having failed to win in any of their past seven outings across all competitions. The loss of Mick Beale appears to have hit the squad hard and Neil Critchley is having a tough time turning their fortunes around.

Now, it appears Field is on the radar of Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace with the 24-year-old an ‘insurance’ option for both clubs should other moves not come off.

A crucial player…

The defensive midfielder has played a big part in QPR’s squad since joining back in 2021 and losing him would be a blow especially given the circumstances of their season to date.

Should either top flight side register an official bid before tonight’s 11pm deadline, the prospect of Premier League football for Field may be too good to turn down and with limited time remaining, it remains to be seen whether or not their interest is firmed up.

Fulham are enjoying a successful season in the Premier League whilst Patrick Vieira’s side are slightly more inconsistent as things stand. However, both teams would be a good place for Field to progress his career but given that he’s only an insurance option, other deals may have to fall through or fail to materialise even before the clubs make a move.