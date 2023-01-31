Exeter City set to sign out of favour Hull City forward

Exeter City are set to recruit Hull City’s James Scott today, as per Football League World.

Scott, 22, has failed to make a senior appearance for the Tigers this season. His only outing for Hull City has come in their U21s squad, but the forward did find the back of the net in that game.

The Scottish forward spent last season on loan at Hibernian where he managed four goals and one assist in 16 league appearances. But, despite this respectable return, Liam Rosenior doesn’t appear to have Scott as part of his plans moving forward.

The latest reports suggest Scott could be making a move to the third tier before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Exeter City looking to wrap up a deal.

It remains to be seen whether the deal will be a loan or a permanent, but either way Scott will undoubtedly get a chance to showcase his talent on a more regular basis.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

A positive move…

Exeter City sit 10th in League One at the moment and adding Scott to their ranks may help them push on towards the top six this season.

The Tigers are 15th in the second tier and have made improvements since Rosenior took to the helm. However, the young boss is still refining his squad to suit his style following a busy summer under different management just six months ago.

Hull City have been pretty inconsistent this season, but under Rosenior you can see the direction the club are trying to go and if they are able to just have a comfortable end to the campaign, they could really kick on next time around.

Should Scott sign for Exeter City, his debut could come against Charlton Athletic this weekend.