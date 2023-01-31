Everton starlet set to seal League One loan switch

Everton youngster Reece Welsh is set to join MK Dons on loan, a report from Football Insider has revealed.

MK Dons are hoping they can rise away from the League One relegation zone with the help of some winter additions.

The Dons currently sit precariously above the drop in 20th, with Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and Cambridge United only inside the drop zone instead of the club through goal difference.

Now, it seems one man who has emerged on their transfer radar is highly-rated Everton talent Reece Welsh.

The Dons look poised to recruit the talented centre-back too, with Football Insider reporting that a loan deal has been agreed with the Toffees to bring Welch in until the end of the season. They’re keen for him to gain some more senior experience and with a senior role highly unlikely at this stage, a temporary switch looks to be his best option.

Added competition at centre-back…

Welch is tipped for a bright future at Everton and a loan move to MK Dons marks the next step in his development after proving himself in youth football with the Toffees’ youngsters.

He’ll come in to compete with the likes of Jack Tucker and Zak Jules for a starting spot under Jackson’s management and will be keen to help lift the club away from the relegation zone after a difficult campaign to date.

MK Dons have made the most of the loan market this season and the proposed move for Welch sees them utilise temporary deals once again, so it will be hoped the move can be wrapped up before tonight’s deadline with no late hitches.