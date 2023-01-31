Derby County in talks over late swoop for Arsenal forward

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Derby County are in talks over a late move for Arsenal youngster Kido Taylor-Hart.

The Rams are looking to bounce back to the Championship next season. They currently sit 4th in the League One table, eight points away from the two automatic promotion places.

In order to look to maintain, or better, their position, McGrath says that the Pride Park outfit are ‘in talks’ over Gunners youngster Taylor-Hart.

The young winger’s current deal runs until next summer, although the option of a 12-month extension is included.

The 20-year-old has been at the Emirates since signing on as a schoolboy in 2009. He’s progressed through the youth ranks at the Premier League side and currently plays his football for the U21s.

Taylor-Hart has played in five games this season, including two games for the Gunners in the Papa Johns Trophy. He’s not featured in the Premier League 2 competition much this season though, with just three substitute run-outs to his name.

Across his Arsenal career, Taylor-Hart has 61 appearances for Arsenal’s U18s and U21s, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists.

A shrewd swoop?

Arsenal have a reputation of almost having a conveyor belt of young talent at their disposal. Evidence of that can be seen in the number of players blooded by in the senior squad. Taylor-Hart will have been holding hopes of becoming one of the latest to rise through the ranks, but he may fare better elsewhere.

Obviously, Derby County will be aware of Taylor-Hart’s talent and potential, so it will be interesting to see if a late move transpires.

He could be the sort of player that would be a livewire at League One level, but they will be against the clock in their bid to thrash out terms.