Coventry City weighing up move for Nottingham Forest man, says reporter

Coventry City are interested in signing Nottingham Forest man Cafu, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cafu, 29, has featured just once in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest this season. The Portuguese midfielder played 15 times in his side’s promotion-winning campaign last season, but he looks like he could be on the move in the final hours of this month’s transfer window.

Reading have been linked (Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31.01.23 11:56) with a last minute swoop for Cafu and journalist and transfer insider Witcoop now says that Coventry City are among a number of Championship clubs considering a move for Cafu.

Reading and Huddersfield want to sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor. Forest’s Cafu is also up for grabs with a host of Championship clubs including Coventry weighing up a move #NFFC #htfc #reading #coventrycity #terriers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 31, 2023

Coventry City have made some strong signings this month. Luke McNally, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, with the Sky Blues also signing Sean Maguire from Preston. And it looks like Mark Robins’ side could make a couple more signings before 11pm tonight, with Bristol City’s Jay Dasilva a top target.

Cafu to Coventry…

Cafu has been a useful player to Forest over the past two-and-a-half seasons. He’s a skilful midfield player who has a good physicality too, making him perfect for the Championship.

Given the amount of new faces at Forest last summer and this month too, Cafu has fallen well down the pecking order and so it looks like he’s free to leave before the transfer window shuts later tonight.

And for Coventry City, who saw Callum O’Hare pick up a season-ending injury earlier in the campaign, the potential signing of Cafu is an exciting one.

But CoventryLive said earlier today that Dasilva is Robins’ only target today, so whether Coventry will prioritise a move for Cafu remains to be seen.

The Sky Blues return to action v West Brom on Friday night.