Cardiff City set sights on 21-cap international ace – player keen to play in the UK

Cardiff City are eyeing a late move for FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba, Wales Online has said.

Cardiff City’s struggles in attack have been a big reason behind their struggles at the top of the pitch.

The Bluebirds have managed just 21 goals in 28 games so far this season, leaving them right in the clutches of the bottom three. However, it will be hoped new boss Sabri Lamouchi can lift them away from the relegation zone, potentially with the help of some new late additions.

Now, one player who is said to have emerged on the South Welsh outfit’s radar is striker Sory Kaba.

Wales Online reports that Cardiff City have been eyeing the Guinean forward for some time now and after being informed of his availability, the bluebirds are hoping to make a late swoop for his services.

Kaba currently plays in Denmark for FC Midtjylland, where he has notched four goals and five assists in 27 games this season.

A deal to be done?

Kaba, a 21-time Guinean international, is said to be keen on playing in the UK too, so with a move on the cards for the striker, it looks as though the deal is there to be done for Cardiff City.

He’s previously managed respectable returns in his time with Elche CF and OH Leuven and although this season hasn’t been the most prolific, the towering striker has still managed 26 goals and 15 assists in 102 outings for Midtjylland overall.

His physical presence at the top of the pitch makes him a nuisance aerially and also helps him bring his fellow attackers into the game, so he could be a solid option for Lamouchi as he bids to bolster his ranks.