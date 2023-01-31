Burton Albion set to sign Charlton Athletic man, says reporter

Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk will join Burton Albion before tonight’s deadline, as per Richard Cawley.

Kirk, 25, has made 21 League One appearances so far for the Addicks this season. The versatile attacker has registered three goals and four assists for a majorly struggling Charlton Athletic side.

The former Crewe Alexandra man is a great player to have at this level and he almost guarantees to make things happen when he’s on the pitch. However, Charlton Athletic have had somewhat of a clear out this month and Kirk could be the latest to leave.

Burton Albion were reported to be plotting a late swoop for Kirk yesterday and now Cawley has confirmed the deal will go through before tonight.

Charlie Kirk to Burton Albion is happening. #cafc It's in our transfer blog below. https://t.co/OlyOwdijpb — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 31, 2023

A huge boost for the Brewers…

Dino Maamria’s side suffered a poor start to the campaign and whilst results as of late have been slightly better, they still need a big turnaround to pull themselves out of danger this season.

The Brewers sit 22nd in the league and following the departure of top scorer Victor Adeboyejo they were crying out for a new goal threat before the window closes.

It appears they’ve now got their man and whilst he isn’t a direct replacement for Adeboyejo some would argue, on the whole, Kirk is a more impressive talent.

It looks set to be a long season for Burton Albion and one with ups and downs, but Kirk will instil belief in their supporters when it comes to their survival chances this season.

Kirk’s first chance to showcase his quality could come against fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town as they look to make it back-to-back wins this weekend.