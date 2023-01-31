Burnley’s current stance on potential swoop for Cardiff City talent revealed

Burnley remain interested in Cardiff City man Isaak Davies, but the Clarets will wait until the summer to make a bid, as per Darren Witcoop.

Davies, 21, has made four Championship appearances for the Bluebirds so far this season.

The Welsh attacker can play across the frontline and made his breakthrough season last year. Davies made 28 second tier appearances scoring twice and assisting three as Cardiff City finished 18th in the league.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are chasing promotion back to the Premier League and look strong favourites to achieve it. The Clarets have held interest in Davies for sometime now and saw a bid rejected in the summer, but it is being reported that they won’t act on this interest today and will wait until the end of the season.

Valuable experience…

Davies has never played as high as the Premier League though and whilst his potential is evident, it would be a big step up for the Welsh U21 international to make in the summer with Burnley on course for an immediate return.

Davies’ record at youth level is impressive, but he needs to find some form this season if Burnley are to chase a move in the summer transfer window.

The news that Burnley won’t act on this interest until the summer will be a boost for Cardiff City fans as with little time remaining in the January window, finding a replacement would not have been an easy task.

An impressive final six months to the season for Davies could see the Bluebirds demand a higher price for Davies in the summer, something which will only benefit the Welsh side.