Burnley reignite interest in Sporting Lisbon winger after failed summer chase

Burnley are chasing a deal for Sporting Lisbon winger Jovane Cabral, as per O Jogo.

Cabral, 24, has made just three league appearances for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal so far this season. The versatile forward is most natural on the wing, but can play through the middle if needed and he has racked up some impressive returns during his time in Portugal.

In the 2020/21 season, Cabral registered five goals and four assists in 24 league games helping his side to a league title. However, he has since fell out of favour and a disappointing loan spell at Lazio last season saw him fail to find his form of the past.

Burnley were interested in Cabral last summer, but a deal didn’t materialise and now it appears they’re making a last ditch attempt at winning his signature.

An exciting talent…

Cabral has the potential to get fans on the edge of their seats, however his limited time on the pitch at Sporting is only hindering his development with Cabral still only 24-year-old.

Vincent Kompany’s side sit top of the Championship as things stand and many are backing them to make a comfortable return to Premier League football this season. With that in mind, the Clarets must ensure the signings they make have the potential of making that step up.

Cabral could definitely do that and given Burnley’s league position now, the Cape Verde international may be more inclined to make the move to Turf Moor than he was six months ago.

However, there’s not long left of the window and with time running out, this deal could be one that goes down to the final few minutes tonight.

Up next for Burnley is a clash against Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.