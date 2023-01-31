Burnley and Cardiff City pair on Stoke City’s radar ahead of 11pm transfer deadline, says journalist

Burnley’s Ashley Barnes and Cardiff City’s Mark Harris are ‘among the potential targets’ for Stoke City ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, says Darren Witcoop.

Witcoop says that Stoke City are in the market for attacking additions today, with the Potters having struggled for goals throughout the course of this campaign.

Alex Neil’s side have only scored 33 times in 28 Championship outings this season having lost Manchester City loanee Liam Delap earlier this month too. But journalist and transfer insider Witcoop says that the Potters are looking to bolster their attacking ranks today, and that Burnley man Barnes and Cardiff City’s Harris are on their list of potential targets.

Barnes, 33, has featured 21 times for Burnley in the Championship this season, scoring twice and assisting twice. But the arrivals of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi this month look to have pushed the striker down the pecking order.

Harris meanwhile has scored three times in 27 Championship appearances this season. But it remains to be see whether or not Cardiff City will let him go – and to a relegation rival too – with the Bluebirds currently sat in 21st place of the table compared to Stoke City in 18th.

Leaving it late…

Today looks like it could be a busy one for Stoke City. Harry Souttar is reportedly set for a medical with Leicester City, and that could give the Potters some last minute spending money as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Neil has so far signed Ki-Jana Hoever, Matija Sarkic, and Bersant Celina, making for a relatively decent transfer window. But a striker seems like a priority still and if Stoke can bring in one of Barnes or Harris then it’ll surely give Neil some breathing space ahead of the second half of the season.

Stoke City return to action v Luton Town this weekend.