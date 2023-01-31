Blackburn Rovers making late move for Sheffield United and West Brom transfer target

Blackburn Rovers are making a late move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping for some late movement on the transfer front after a pretty frustrating January window to date.

So far, Sorba Thomas has been the only new arrival at Ewood Park, joining on loan from Championship rivals Huddersfield Town to inject some pace and creativity into their wide areas.

Blackburn were among those linked with a move for sought-after Nottingham Forest man O’Brien recently (The Sun on Sunday, 29.01.23, pg. 59). But now, it is said a move is being made for his services.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Blackburn Rovers are making a late move to try and sign the former Huddersfield Town star on loan. He’s struggled for regular minutes since making the move to the City Ground and with Jonjo Shelvey poised to join Forest, game time will be even harder to come by.

Sheffield United and West Brom are also keen though (Sky Sports, Transfer Centre Live, 14:26, 30.1.23), so there’s a tense battle for his services it seems.

A quality addition…

O’Brien will be a strong signing for any ambitious Championship club.

He proved himself as a level above the division during his time with Huddersfield Town and although it hasn’t come together for him at Nottingham Forest, it’s understandable. Their midfield ranks are seriously crowded and with yet another player coming in, a move away seems O’Brien’s best option.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up though. Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and West Brom are all strong options for the midfielder, but with the 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, a decision will have to be made.