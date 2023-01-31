Blackburn Rovers in pole position to seal eye-catching midfielder deal after new West Brom claims

Blackburn Rovers are now in pole position to secure a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, Football Insider has said.

Blackburn Rovers are one of the most recent sides to have been linked with a move for midfielder O’Brien, who has drawn interest from the likes of Sheffield United and West Brom as well this month (Sky Sports, Transfer Centre Live, 14:26, 30.1.23).

The 24-year-old was a star performer during his time with Huddersfield Town and his move to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest was well deserved, but amid a struggle for game time, a winter loan exit could materialise before tonight’s deadline.

And now, in a new update from Football Insider, it has been said Blackburn Rovers are leading the race for his signature.

They state Rovers are in pole position in the battle to sign O’Brien on loan until the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if a move comes to fruition before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point.

These claims have emerged shortly after reports saying West Brom are no longer in the race for his signature.

Time will tell…

It looks as though O’Brien’s situation is set to go down to the wire amid continued Championship interest in his services and it may well ride on what goes on elsewhere too.

He’d certainly be a strong addition for an upwardly mobile second-tier side though. As said before, he was a standout performer for Huddersfield Town last season and the only reason he’s struggled for game time with Forest is because of the intense competition for starting spots.

O’Brien would be a smart signing before tonight’s deadline and with Blackburn Rovers reportedly leading the race, it remains to be seen if they can wrap up a deal.