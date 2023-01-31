Birmingham City man tipped to secure Scottish loan move

Birmingham City defender Marcel Oakley could secure another loan move to Scotland before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, says Alan Nixon.

Oakley, 20, has recently returned from a loan spell in Scotland with Arbroath. The Blues academy gradate featured 16 times in the Scottish Championship during the first half of this season, claiming three assists. And now, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page that Oakley ‘could be going back to Scotland for a second loan spell’.

Last season, Oakley made his Championship debut for Birmingham City, eventually racking up two appearances in the English second tier and two in the Carabao Cup. He’s one of a number of exciting youngsters breaking through the first-team ranks at St Andrew’s, but one of the few to be gaining first-team experience out on loan.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Oakley to Scotland…

With defenders in pretty decent supply at Birmingham City this season, it makes sense that Oakley would be sent back out on loan.

And it also makes sense that he secures another Scottish loan move after his impressive showing with Arbroath in the first half of this season. He’s a player with great potential and another stint out on loan could yet prepare him to be a part of John Eustace’s first-team plans at Birmingham City next season.

Blues are set to lose a number of on loan defenders in the summer, which could pave a way for Oakley to come into the first-team or even the starting XI.

Birmingham City return to action v Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup tonight.