Birmingham City and Luton Town join the race for Nottingham Forest defender

Birmingham City and Luton Town have joined Stoke City in the race for Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook, as per Lyall Thomas.

Cook, 31, has made 12 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest so far this season. The former Bournemouth man joined Steve Cooper’s side last season and made 17 league appearances as they won promotion.

Since then, Forest have gone through a huge rebuild which has seen the club spend big money and add quality across the park in their quest for Premier League survival.

As a result of this, it appears Cook is now available for a move away from the club with a Championship trio of Birmingham City, Luton Town and Stoke City hopeful of winning the race before tonight’s deadline.

Plenty of options…

Alex Neil’s side were credited with interest first and with defender Harry Souttar on the verge of completing a £15m move to Leicester City, there would be a gap in the Potters’ defence.

Cook is an experienced head who has spent several years in both the second tier and the Premier League. The 31-year-old would be a valuable asset to any of the three sides interested and as the deadline edges closer, a move seems more and more likely.

Luton Town are 7th in the second tier with the Blues sitting 19th and Stoke City 18th. This gives Cook multiple options today as he weighs up the benefits of joining each club.

Luton Town have shown they’re more likely to experience short-term success, whilst Stoke City may be in need of a defender to play the majority of minutes for them this season.

It’ll be interesting to if Cook secures a move away from the City Ground today or remains in the Premier League with Forest.