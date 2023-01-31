Out of favour West Brom man has contract terminated, says reporter

Kenneth Zohore has seen his West Brom contract terminated, says Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox.

Zohore, 29, becomes a free agent after seeing his West Brom contract terminated. The Danish striker joined from Cardiff City in 2019 but has never managed to kick on at The Hawthorns, having made a total of just 19 league appearances for the Baggies, scoring three times.

West Brom paid a reported fee of £8million for Zohore, who’s not played for the first-team at all this season. And on what is his 29th birthday, Zohore becomes a free agent, ending a torrid three-and-a-half-year spell with West Brom. His departure represents some bad business from the Baggies, but things on the pitch are looking up for Carlos Corberan’s side who currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table.