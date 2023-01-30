Wigan Athletic set to sign Arsenal defender until the end of the season

Arsenal defender Omar Rekik is set to join Wigan Athletic until the end of the season, London World has said.

Wigan Athletic no longer have Arsenal legend Kolo Toure at the helm following his short and disappointing time in charge at the DW Stadium, but it seems the link between the two clubs is still there.

Midfielder Miguel Azeez joined the Latics from the Gunners earlier this month and another of the Premier League leaders’ young talents is reportedly headed for the north west too.

London World reports that centre-back Omar Rekik is now expected to join Wigan Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The three-time Tunisian international has spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Sparta Rotterdam but that deal is now poised to be cancelled, with Rekik preparing to undergo a medical ahead of a temporary move to Wigan.

Arsenal have decided to terminate his Eredivisie stint and he will now head for the DW.

Another option at centre-back…

Should the move go through, Rekik will become the second centre-back signing of Wigan Athletic’s winter window after Steven Caulker arrived earlier this month.

He brings some much-needed depth and competition for starting spots in Shaun Maloney’s side too. With Jason Kerr sidelined, numbers are more limited at the back and youngster Charlie Hughes has come into the starting XI in recent weeks.

Rekik’s arrival allows new boss Maloney to bring in a player who may be better suited to his tactics and style of play too, so it will be hoped the move can be sealed with no late hitches before tomorrow’s deadline.