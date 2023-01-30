West Brom’s stance on Karlan Grant loan exit revealed amid Stoke City links

West Brom have had loan enquiries for Karlan Grant, but the Baggies will only let him go if they can bring in a replacement, says Darren Witcoop.

Grant, 25, has fallen slightly out of favour at West Brom in recent weeks. The Englishman has played sporadically since the turn of the year and he’s undoubtedly struggled in front of goal this season, having scored just three in 21 Championship ouitngs so far this term.

Stoke City were linked with a potential loan swoop for the ex-Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town man earlier this month. And now, journalist and transfer insider Witcoop has revealed that West Brom have indeed fielded loan enquiries for Grant, but that the club will only let him leave if they can sign a suitable replacement in what is remaining in this month’s transfer window.

Grant scored 18 goals in the Championship last season, assisting six more. And he’s been prolific at Championship level for Huddersfield Town in the past too, scoring 19 in the 2019/20 campaign. But the likes of Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante have moved ahead of Grant in the West Brom pecking order this season.

Grant on the move?

It seems unlikely that West Brom and Carlos Corberan will sanction a temporary exit for Grant in what is remaining of this month’s transfer window. He remains a very talented and useful player and given the recent injury to Matt Phillips, Grant may be needed at The Hawthorns.

What’s more is that the Baggies look to be in the market for a central midfielder – not a striker or an attacking player. It’s understandable that clubs would be looking at a loan move for Grant but the chances of West Brom signing an attacking player between now and 11pm tomorrow, and then having enough time to sanction a loan exit for Grant, seem slim.

West Brom return to action v Coventry City on Friday.