West Brom open talks with Aston Villa man ahead of potential move

West Brom have entered into talks with Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba ahead of a potential move to The Hawthorns, according to Football Insider.

West Brom are yet to make a signing so far this transfer window and are looking to bring in reinforcements to bolster their chances of achieving a top-six finish come the end of the season.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Aston Villa man Nakamba. The 29-year-old has played a total of 68 times since arriving at Villa Park, but is yet to make an appearance this season.

Villa boss Unai Emery is prepared to allow the Zimbabwe international to leave the club, and West Brom have made their move according to Football Insider, entering into talks ahead of a potential move.

However, the report does not specify whether it would be a permanent switch or a loan deal.

A good move for West Brom and Nakamba…

With Nakamba down the pecking order and not getting regular playing time in the Premier League, it makes sense for the midfielder to seek out a new club elsewhere. If he is prepared to drop down a division, he is looking likely to be getting minutes week-in week-out at the Baggies.

West Brom will be getting a player who has played in the Premier League relatively consistently over the past three seasons, and has experience playing in the top divisions in the Netherlands and in Belgium and he has played in the Champions League during his time at Club Brugge, and so can use this know-how to his advantage in the Championship should a move materialise.

He will likely come straight into the first-team fold and potentially straight into the starting 11 at The Hawthorns, and provides something different to what is already at Corberan’s disposal. He could be a difference maker when it comes to their top-six hopes in the months to come.