Stoke City weighing up late move for Peterborough United defender

Stoke City are considering a move for Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards, it has been claimed by TEAMtalk.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil will know that 2023 has to bring improvements if the Potters are to make a long-awaited rise back up the Championship table, and some fresh additions before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline could help.

Matija Sarkic, Ki-Jana Hoever and Bersant Celina have joined the Championship’s 18th-placed side so far. However, TEAMtalk claims the Potters might not be done just yet.

They report that following a successful scouting trip, a move could be made for Peterborough United prodigy Ronnie Edwards.

Defensive reinforcements are being eyed and Edwards is in their thinking, they state.

The 19-year-old has been hotly sought-after before in the past and has been a regular at youth level for England. He’s already played 66 times for Peterborough United and chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has previously played down the chances of a winter exit for Edwards this month.

Given the previous interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, this would be an ambitious move by Stoke City.

Could a deal be done?

Edwards is a really highly-rated talent for the future and Peterborough United will certainly be hopeful of fetching a big fee for his services if they are to let him go.

The price that Posh would likely demand may well see him fit better into a Premier League budget, and amid previous interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, it’s hard to see Posh settling for a cheaper deal just to raise some late funds.

Besides, MacAnthony has said before he doesn’t want to lose any key players this month. Edwards certainly fits into that category, so unless Stoke can lodge a surprisingly significant bid, you would think he’ll be staying put this month.