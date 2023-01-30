Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City enter transfer battle for QPR forward

Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City are both keen on signing QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong on loan, Football Insider has said.

QPR talent Armstrong is viewed as one of the most promising youngsters at Loftus Road but his game time has been limited for much of this season.

The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances in the Championship, so he’s been gaining valuable experience. However, the minutes haven’t been all that meaningful in recent months, with his 45-minute outing against Hull City his most substantial Championship appearance since October.

Now though, a loan move has been rumoured ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Football Insider reports that Armstrong is attracting interest from League One pair Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City.

Enquires have been coming in regarding a temporary exit for the Irish prodigy before the end of the month and now, the R’s are weighing up where will be best for the youngster as they consider the next steps for his development.