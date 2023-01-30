Sheffield United begin talks over Nottingham Forest transfer swoop – West Brom also keen

Sheffield United begun talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for midfielder Lewis O’Brien, Sky Sports has reported (Transfer Centre Live, 14:26, 30.1.23).

Sheffield United look as though they’re bracing for the loss of Sander Berge after speculation intensified over the weekend.

The Blades are seemingly ready to offload the midfielder to ease their financial issues and to free them to lift the transfer embargo placed upon them. They need a replacement for the Norwegian star though, and it seems as though O’Brien has been identified as the man to fill the gap.

Links have emerged with the Nottingham Forest man over the course of the month and now, Sky Sports states talks have begun.

They report that the sale of Berge will allow Sheffield United to lift their transfer embargo and make a formal offer for O’Brien, with discussions ongoing over said deal. They’re not the only ones keen though, with West Brom also mentioned as one of the Championship suitors.

A strong addition…

While O’Brien isn’t exactly a like-for-like replacement for Berge, he’s certainly a signing worth of automatic promotion contenders. He was one of Huddersfield Town’s best players over the course of last season and there can be no arguments that his step up to the Premier League with Forest was deserved.

However, the midfield ranks at the City Ground have been swamped with new faces this season and with Jonjo Shelvey now inbound too, it seems chances for minutes will be even more limited for O’Brien.

A switch to Sheffield United will free him to play regularly, and with Heckingbottom’s side on their current trajectory, it might not be long before they’re up in the top-flight too.