Serie A club lodge surprise bid for Luton Town midfielder

Luton Town have received a bid from Serie A outfit Sassuolo for midfield starlet Ed McJannet, as per Football Insider.

Luton Town talent McJannet is still waiting on his senior debut for the Hatters, but amid promising displays for the club’s youth sides and time training with the first-team, it seems that may not be too far away.

The 19-year-old mainly plays as a defensive midfielder but has been deployed even deeper in a centre-back role before.

Now, it is claimed McJannet is attracting high-profile interest from Europe.

Football Insider states that a bid has come in for the Luton Town youth star from Sassuolo, who play their football in Serie A. Scouts have been impressed by his talents and as a result, a formal move has been made to try and tempt him to Italy before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

It remains to be seen how the Hatters respond to the bid for McJannet, who is a regular for the Republic of Ireland’s U19s.

Time will tell…

For starters, it will be interesting to see if further details emerge regarding Sassuolo’s reported bid and just how the Hatters respond to the move for McJannet.

It is a deal you could see happening though. Plenty of talents from these shores have headed to European countries in a bid to further their development and that includes Italy. Sassuolo have developed some top talents over the years, so it could be an attractive prospect for a youngster like McJannet.

He could have a bright future at Kenilworth Road ahead of him though and under Rob Edwards’ management, it may not be long before he’s really knocking on the door of the first-team.