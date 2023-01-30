Sander Berge latest: Sheffield United’s stance on late move as Newcastle United, Fulham push for deal

Sheffield United star Sander Berge looked as though he was on course to remain at Bramall Lane despite extensive rumours over an exit.

That has all changed pretty suddenly though, with a late move away seemingly on the cards.

Berge was left out of Sheffield United’s dramatic cup clash with Wrexham as the Blades entertained talks over a possible transfer of the midfielder and with the window closing at 11pm tomorrow, it is looking more and more likely they’ll try to cash in.

With the story developing rapidly, here’s all the latest:

After Berge’s omission against Wrexham, Paul Heckingbottom made it known to The Star that the Norwegian international would have been happy to stay with the club but amid the ongoing transfer embargo, a sale could be struck to raise funds.

He expressed a replacement will need to come in though, which is more than understandable given the midfield shortage the Blades have endured for much of this campaign to date.

As for where Berge could go, Newcastle United have been linked with a loan move as they bid to bolster their midfield ranks. Eddie Howe is in the market for a midfielder as Jonjo Shelvey prepares to seal a move to Nottingham Forest. However, a temporary deal wouldn’t really help Sheffield United’s situation.

Fulham are keen on a permanent move though and Mike McGrath has said an agreement is close over a move to Craven Cottage for Berge.

#Fulham are close to agreeing a deal for Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United following talks over the weekend. More on @TeleFootball #FulhamFC #SUFC #TwitterBlades — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 29, 2023

This seemingly puts the high-flying Cottagers at the front of the race for a deal, and with so little time before the deadline, this is one that could move quickly if the right fee can be agreed.

It would have been hoped Berge could see out Sheffield United’s promotion push, but amid the efforts to raise funds, a late move looks as though it will be on the cards.