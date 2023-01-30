Portsmouth and Wycombe also keen on Crystal Palace defender – Bristol City linked

Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers are among the sides also keen on Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien, as per The Irish Examiner.

O’Brien was linked with Championship side Bristol City in a report from Alan Nixon’s Patreon on Monday morning.

The Irishman has spent this season on loan in Belgium playing for second division high-flyers RWD Molenbeek.

Now though, O’Brien performances are claimed to have caught attention from Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers too. Both are keen on the talented defender as they look at the possibility of bolstering their defensive ranks before the end of the month.

O’Brien’s loan club RWD Molenbeek are on course to be playing in the Belgian top flight next season.

They are a point ahead of SK Beveren at the top of the tree thanks to four wins on the bounce, the latest being a 2-1 victory over 5th placed Lierse Kempenzonen. This was a big game for the 21-year-old as he opened his account for the club, making it 2-0 after an early own goal set his side on the right path.

A smart signing for someone…

Gareth Ainsworth has a strong track record when it comes to mixing young players in with those more experienced and so the links to the Chairboys makes plenty of sense. Wycombe Wanderers are a strong defensive outfit and adding O’Brien would only strengthen their defence.

Bristol City have been a great club for developing defensive talents in the past too, so a move to Ashton Gate could be an attractive proposition.

Portsmouth are under the new management of a rookie boss in John Mousinho and given the stature of the Fratton Park outfit, they could be a tempting option for the Palace talent oo.