Norwich City set to seal exciting swoop for Arsenal’s Brazilian talent

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is set to join Norwich City on loan, Ryan Taylor has reported on Twitter.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has the chance to make some late additions to his squad before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

So far this month, the Canaries have failed to make a breakthrough on the transfer front, while moves away have been sealed for out of favour players like Todd Cantwell and Jordan Hugill.

Now though, it seems the club could be set to make a breakthrough in the transfer market.

Reporter Ryan Taylor has said on Twitter that Norwich City are poised to seal the exciting signing of Arsenal’s Brazilian winger Marquinhos. The 19-year-old has impressed for the Gunners’ U21s this season and has been in and around Mikel Arteta’s first-team but now, he’s poised to get his first chance to play regular senior football since arriving on these shores in the summer.

Exclusive: Arsenal winger Marquinhos joining Norwich City on loan for remainder of the season. Gunners have given 19-year-old Brazilian green light to travel to East Anglia for medical. Deal likely to be completed in next 24 hours. #AFC #NCFC — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) January 30, 2023

Marquinhos, 19, mainly plays as a right-winger, though he can operate on the left if needs be too.

Trusted with a top talent…

With Marquinhos heading to East Anglia to put the finishing touches on his loan move, Norwich City look set to wrap up the exciting addition of one of Arsenal’s top young players.

It’s a big show of faith in the Canaries and their management team in sending them a player rated so highly, but it could be a great move for Marquinhos as he takes the next step in his career.

He’ll be a solid option on the right-hand side, providing added competition for Wagner to pick from. Kieran Dowell has been deployed on the right of late but he’s best in a more central role, so Marquinhos’ arrival may free him to play in his more natural position.