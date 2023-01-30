Millwall in talks to sign Middlesbrough man on long-term deal

Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore is in talks to sign for Championship rivals Millwall, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have already brought in Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa this window, pushing Watmore down the pecking order behind the new signing, as well as top scorer Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss and makeshift striker Matt Crooks. Whilst there is also Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz and Matthew Hoppe to contend with too.

With regular playing time now looking increasingly unlikely for the remainder of the season unless there are injuries, all parties are happy for Watmore to exit the Riverside before the transfer deadline tomorrow, especially considering his current contract comes to an end in just a few months time.

Millwall are in talks with the player over a potential move to The Den according to The Northern Echo. Gary Rowett’s side reportedly made their move over the weekend, and have agreed an agreement as the deal nears its final stages.

A move that makes sense for all parties…

Watmore isn’t playing week-in week-out at Middlesbrough as things stand and so a move away from the Teessiders could be the best solution for the player. With the promise of a long-term deal at Millwall, this could be an indication that he is in Rowett’s long-term plans.

The Lions will be getting a player who has been a key player at a fierce promotion-chasing rival over recent seasons and so has proven his worth in the second tier. They will be getting a hungry and determined player, who consistently gives his all, and has a keen eye for goal.

Middlesbrough cashing in on the attacker also makes a lot of sense. With Watmore’s deal nearing it’s end in the summer, and him down the pecking order, parting company when an offer comes in that exceeds or matches their asking price seems to be a no brainer.