Millwall agree deal to sign 25-year-old Bundesliga man on loan, subject to medical

Millwall ‘have agreed a deal’ to sign Werder Bremen attacker Oliver Burke on loan, according to South London press journalist Richard Cawley.

Burke, 25, joined Werder Bremen on a free transfer ahead of this season, after leaving Millwall’s Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The former West Brom and Celtic man spent time on loan at The Den in the second half of last season where he featured 14 times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting once. This season, Burke has played 15 times in the Bundesliga, scoring twice.

But now, Cawley says that Millwall have agreed a deal to sign Burke on loan from Werder Bremen for the remainder of this season, subject to a medical – Cawley also points out that Burke is not the only player undergoing a medical at Millwall today.

#Millwall have agreed a deal to sign Werder Bremen attacker Oliver Burke on loan, subject to a medical. Burke is one of two medicals set to take place today. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 30, 2023

Millwall looked to be closing in on their first signing of this month’s transfer window at the end of last week, with Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet looking like he was on the verge of signing. But the move fell through, leaving the Lions with a lot of work to do in the final 24 hours of the transfer window.

Millwall’s January transfer window…

Millwall have had a pretty poor showing in the January transfer window this month. They’ve seemingly missed out on a number of transfer targets but there’s still time for them to bring in some new faces and bolster their promotion push.

Burke looks set to become a Millwall player before the end of the month. He’s a player that Rowett is familiar with and Burke should be able to slot into the Millwall set up very nicely, and given Rowett a very versatile option in attack.

Millwall remain in 8th place of the Championship table and outside the top-six only on goal difference. Form has been strong in recent weeks, but as the season goes on, Rowett will be counting on his squad depth to keep the points coming in, and so bringing in a couple of players before 11pm tomorrow seems pivotal in how Millwall’s season will pan out.