Manchester United agree deal to sign Cardiff City youngster

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Cardiff City youngster Gabriele Biancheri, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Biancheri, 16, currently plays in the Cardiff City youth set up and also for the Welsh U17 national side. But the young attacker looks to be on the verge of sealing an exciting move to Manchester United with The Athletic reporting (via United In Focus) that United have agreed a deal to sign the Cardiff City man, who underwent a medical over the weekend.

Last month, Biancheri was linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United. He’s yet to make his first-team debut for Cardiff City who’ve introduced a few players from the youth side into the first-team in recent seasons. But Biancheri doesn’t look like he’ll get that chance; instead he’ll join the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

Cardiff City currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table. The Bluebirds have endured a torrid season so far and they now find themselves just three points above the relegation zone, and only four points off the bottom of the table. The Welsh club recently named former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their new manager having sacked two managers in Steve Morison and Mark Hudson this season.

A blow for the Bluebirds…

Losing Biancheri before he’s had time to develop in the first-team, and boost his transfer value, is of course a blow for Cardiff City. But when Manchester United come calling for one of your players, there’s very little that a struggling Championship side can do.

But Biancheri is another testament to the club’s youth academy which has helped produce current first-team players like Mark Harris, and Rubin Colwill in recent seasons.

And Cardiff City may need to look more towards youth next season and in the coming seasons too, with relegation into League One looking like a very real possibility this season.