Lincoln City agree £300k transfer deal for Scottish midfielder, report claims

Lincoln City have agreed a £300,000 deal to sign St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon, claims Football Insider.

Erhahon, 21, is a product of the St Mirren youth academy. He’s made well over 100 appearances for the first-team, with the bulk of those coming in the Scottish top flight. Last summer, Erhahon had interest from a number of Football League clubs but it seems like League One side Lincoln City are set to sign Erhahon ahead of his contract expiry this summer.

Football Insider say that the Imps have agreed a £300,000 transfer fee for Erhahon, who has represented Scotland at U17, U18, U19, and U21 level. Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City currently sit in 16th place of the League One table but have made some decent signings so far this month, bringing in Mide Shodipo and Harry Boyes on loan from QPR and Sheffield United respectively.

Erhahon looks set to become the Imps’ next and perhaps final signing of this month’s transfer window, which has also seen Tom Hopper and Jamie Robson seal permanent moves away from the club.

1 of 15 Wout Weghorst joined Manchester United on loan from which Championship club this month? Burnley Sheffield United Watford Norwich City

The Imps’ season so far…

Lincoln City have endured a relatively frustrating season so far. Results haven’t been terrible, but Kennedy’s side have struggled to break out of the bottom half of the table and currently find themselves just six points above the drop zone.

But this month’s signings and the seemingly imminent arrival of Erhahon will really boost the Imps’ survival hopes in League One, and if the new signings can hit the ground running then Lincoln might yet be able to move towards the top-six in the second half of the campaign.

Putting money on the table and winning the race to sign Erhahon is a huge coup for Lincoln and a real statement of intent from the Imps, who next face Accrington Stanley in League One this weekend.