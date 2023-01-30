Leicester City now in talks to sign Stoke City man after confirming Tete signing

Leicester City are in talks to sign Stoke City and Australia centre-back Harry Souttar, says TEAMtalk’s James Marshment.

Souttar, 24, has been linked with a move to Leicester City in this month’s transfer window. It comes after the defender’s impressive performances with Australia at the World Cup in Qatar, and reports that the Foxes had seen a bid rejected for Souttar.

But those claims were refuted by Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett (via LeicestershireLive), who said that Leicester City would only make a move for Souttar in this month’s transfer window if they could bring in a winger. And after the club confirmed the signing of Matheus Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk, it seems like Leicester are now turning their attention to Souttar.

Marshment tweeted this afternoon:

For those asking about Harry Souttar, @TEAMtalk understands that Leicester are now in talks to sign the Australian defender from Stoke. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) January 30, 2023

Souttar made an impressive start to the last Championship campaign before picking up a serous knee injury which ruled him out until earlier this season. Under Alex Neil, Souttar has made seven Championship appearances for the Potters this season, but it looks like he could be closing in on what would be a big money move to Leicester City.

Reports have suggested that Stoke City will command £15million for Souttar, who signed from Dundee United in 2016.

A blow for Neil…

Neil and Stoke City are struggling as it is. But losing a key player in Souttar and likely not having enough time to find a suitable replacement will be a real blow to them, and it could throw them right back into a relegation battle in the Championship.

A 4-0 win over Reading in their last outing saw Stoke City move seven points clear of Huddersfield Town in 22nd, and so Stoke City remain in a very perilous position in the Championship.

Leicester don’t have much time to get a deal for Souttar over the line. But a lot can happen on deadline day and Stoke City will surely be wary of what tomorrow has in store for them.