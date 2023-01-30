Hull City rebuffed by Ipswich Town after approach for winger, reporter reveals

Ipswich Town have rejected an approach from Hull City for winger Kyle Edwards, as per reporter Lyall Thomas.

Ipswich Town man Edwards has largely played a supporting role for Kieran McKenna’s side this season.

He’s featured 28 times across all competitions for the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys but the vast majority of those have come off the bench. The ex-West Brom starlet has only started three League One games, making 17 appearances as a substitute.

The 24-year-old has made a decent impression when given a chance though, notching up two goals and six assists across all competitions thus far.

Now, it has emerged the Dudley-born winger has been subject of a failed transfer approach from Hull City. Sky Sports reporter Thomas are sealed on Twitter that Ipswich Town have ‘blocked’ an approach from the Tigers for their winger.

#Ipswich have blocked an approach from #HullCity for Kyle Edwards. — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 30, 2023

Edwards, a former England U20 international, has played 50 times for the Tractor Boys since joining in the summer of 2021.

Staying put this winter?

Even though Edwards hasn’t been a regular starter for McKenna this season, it seems as though the door is firmly shut on a potential move to Hull City for the versatile attacker.

He still has an important part to play for the Tractor Boys though. Edwards is strong cover and competition for attacking stars like Marcus Harness, Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and more. He’s a creative threat and given that he can play on both wings or as an attacking midfielder, his versatility is helpful too.

Hull City look as though they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to add a winger before tomorrow’s deadline, with Ipswich rebuffing their Edwards approach.