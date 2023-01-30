Hull City declare interest in Brighton man wanted by Middlesbrough, says journalist

Hull City have joined Middlesbrough in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke on loan, as per Darren Witcoop’s latest tweet.

Van Hecke, 22, was wanted on loan by a number of Championship clubs last summer, after his impressive spell on loan with Blackburn Rovers last term. Rovers were keen on a return for their 2021/22 Player of the Season and Sunderland were also keen, but the Dutchman remained at Brighton where he’s featured just twice in the Premier League this season.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a late loan swoop for van Hecke, but journalist and transfer insider Witcoop now says that Hull City are interested too. But Witcoop also points out that Brighton will only send van Hecke out on loan if they can seal a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko.

Brighton prepared to send defender Jan Paul van Hecke on loan to the Championship if they can clinch a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykolaiv Matvyenko. Middlesbrough and Hull have declared an interest in the Dutchman #boro #brighton #hullcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 30, 2023

Brighton currently sit in 6th place of the Premier League table and look set to challenge for a spot in Europe next season. Middlesbrough meanwhile could yet be joining Brighton in the Premier League next season, with Michael Carrick’s side currently sat in 3rd place of the Championship table. Hull City sit in 15th.

The race for van Hecke…

Van Hecke looks like he could be on the move in the final hours of this month’s transfer window. But it’ll need to be a very quick signing with Brighton now waiting on the potential signing of Matviyenko before sanctioning a loan exit for van Hecke.

And for either Boro or Hull City, bringing in van Hecke in time for the second half of the season would be a real coup, and for different reasons, with Boro chasing promotion and Hull City looking to move further away from the relegation zone.

For the player too, sealing a loan move in the next 24 hours would be a really good outcome as first-team opportunities at Brighton have so far been limited, and they don’t seem likely to become more readily available any time soon with the Seagulls flying high in the Premier League.