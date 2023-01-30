Heckingbottom discusses Sander Berge’s potential Sheffield United exit as Fulham open talks to sign midfielder

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says his side are ‘prepared’ for the potential departure of Sander Berge in the final two days of this month’s transfer window.

Berge, 24, looks like he could be closing in on his Sheffield United exit in the final two days of this month’s transfer window, with Premier League side Fulham having reportedly opened talks to sign the Norwegian midfielder ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.

After joining the South Yorkshire club in January 2020 from Genk, Berge has featured 81 times in league competitions for Sheffield United, scoring a total of 12 goals from midfield. He’s scored four and assisted three in 19 Championship outings so far this season.

And speaking to YorkshireLive about the possibility of losing Berge in the next 48 hours, Blades boss Heckingbottom offered a calming response, saying:

“If we have to do it we have to do it [sell Berge]. There are players there who are ready to go. I will be upset losing Sander but we will have to get on with it.

“I don’t want that, but we are prepared for it if that happens. We would be out of the embargo and we’ve got two players we want to bring in to replace the two we’d have lost.”

Sheffield United are currently under a transfer embargo for failing to keep up with previous payments. YorkshireLive write that selling Berge ‘is one way the debt can be settled and it will also lead to the embargo being lifted’.

A tough break…

Heckingbottom has long spoken about his desire to keep his best players at the club, and the fact that Sheffield United might be forced into selling Berge because of their current financial situation will be frustrating to the Blades boss.

Sheffield United have performed better than many would’ve expected them this season and that’s a huge credit to Heckingbottom. Losing Berge though is a real blow, and whilst the Blades have a 12-point gap over Middlesbrough in 3rd, anything can happen in the final 18 games of the season.

Expect Sheffield United to act fast should Berge move on, as Heckingbottom will want a direct replacement to keep his side’s promotion bid right in track.