Hartlepool United star subject of late bid from League One side

Hartlepool United have received a bid from Burton Albion for striker Josh Umerah, Football Insider has said.

Hartlepool United only added Umerah to their ranks in the summer transfer, signing him from Wealdstone.

The former Charlton Athletic academy talent was a star performer in the National League and has stood out amid the Pools’ struggles this season, notching 13 goals and an assist in 32 outings for the League Two relegation candidates.

Now though, after Burton Albion lost Victor Adeboyejo to Bolton Wanderers, it is claimed they have set their sights on Umerah.

Football Insider (Transfer Live, 10:08, 30.01.23) claims that the Brewers have launched a bid to try and tempt Umerah to the Pirelli Stadium. It now remains to be seen just how the Pools react, as while the striker has only six months left on his deal, he’s a valuable player for Keith Curle’s side and his departure could be costly in their bid to survive.

One to hold on to?

Time will tell whether or not Burton can tempt Hartlepool United to cash in on Umerah while they can, but there’s no doubt that losing him this late in the window would be a blow.

If a suitable replacement can be lined up and brought in, then maybe cashing in while they can might not be the worst idea. However, time is running out and business would have to be struck quickly if they’re not to be left in the lurch.

Umerah has been one of the few positives at Hartlepool United this season but given his contract situation, this could be the club’s last chance to cash in on his services.