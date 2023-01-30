Everton starlet undergoing Sunderland medical ahead of permanent transfer

Sunderland are moving closer to the signing of Everton defender Joseph Anderson, with Football Insider revealing he is undergoing a medical with the club.

Everton were reported to have accepted a bid from Sunderland for young centre-back Anderson at the weekend.

He’s been a regular for the Toffees at youth level but the Premier League strugglers granted him permission to speak with the Black Cats over personal terms after seeing a permanent offer accepted.

Now, Football Insider has provided a new update on Sunderland’s proposed move for Anderson.

They state that the 21-year-old is now arriving at the Championship club to undergo a medical. The terms of the transfer have been agreed and it seems the proposed switch is now in the final stages of completion as Tony Mowbray looks to further bolster his options at the heart of defence.

Anderson’s departure will come after 62 outings for their U21s and 44 appearances for their U18s. However, he has never played for the first-team at Goodison Park.

Another talented signing for Sunderland…

Sunderland’s focus on recruiting young, promising players has been clear to see in recent transfer windows, and a move for Anderson further reflects their recruitment style.

Tony Mowbray is a top manager when it comes to developing young players and although Alex Neil’s departure was a big loss at the time, it’s arguably been a blessing in disguise. Mowbray is more well-versed when it comes to nursing youngsters and he fits better with the club structure and recruitment process.

Anderson’s arrival further bolsters their options at the back and sees yet another long-term talent arrive in the north east. It now remains to be seen if the final stages of the move can be completed without a hitch as tomorrow’s deadline comes closer.