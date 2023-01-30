Everton and Coventry City in discussions over potential £15m transfer deal, report claims

Everton are ‘in talks’ to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, claims Football Insider.

Gyokeres, 24, has been the subject of widespread transfer interest this month. Everton are just one of a number of teams to have been linked with the Swedish international, as well as the likes of Burnley, Southampton and more.

But now, Football Insider are claiming that the Toffees are plotting a last minute, £15million swoop for Gyokeres ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline. Their report says that Everton and Coventry City are ‘in discussions over the fee’ and that the Toffees have ‘a formal bid lined up’.

Football Insider’s report also says that the Toffees had scouts at Coventry City’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, in which Gyokeres claimed two assists.

Coventry City have stood firm on their stance that Gyokeres would not be sold this month. But reports have claimed that the Sky Blues could budge if their £18million valuation is met. Gyokeres has scored 12 goals in 28 Championship appearances so far this season, assisting four more – last time round he netted 17 and assisted five in 45 Championship appearances.

1 of 15 Wout Weghorst joined Manchester United on loan from which Championship club this month? Burnley Sheffield United Watford Norwich City

A testing 24 hours…

Robins will be desperate to keep Gyokeres at Coventry City; not only because he’s a key player and the Sky Blues are in the midst of a top-six push, but because there’d be very little time for Coventry to find a replacement.

But every player has a price and if Everton can muster up the funds to make a bid for Gyokeres, then he could quite easily seal a move to Everton in the next 24 hours.

The Toffees really need to make something of what is left in this month’s transfer window and spending big on a striker seems like their only shot at promotion, as well as appointing a new manager.

For Coventry City, it could be a case of waiting for Everton to put money on the table, and going from there.